Elizabeth Ann Combs entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2019 at the age of 74. She was a Retired Administrative School Secretary. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Minister Carolyn Foster officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019
