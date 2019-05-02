Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Herrington "Liz" Crumholt. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Herrington Crumholt, 87 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving friends and family. She entered this world on November 22, 1931, born to Eva and Fletcher Herrington, in Crowville, LA. She was a Tupperware Manager for 27 years in Baton Rouge. Liz enjoyed reading novels, especially the Bible, annually challenging herself to read the Bible in a year. Liz is survived by her loving daughters, Lenora "Lynn" Crumholt Morrow, Elizabeth Ann Crumholt, and Freda Crumholt Mayahi and husband, Ahmad; 3 grandchildren, James Paul Arbour, Leann Abbott, and Zachariah Mayahi; 3 great-grandchildren, Skyler, Tollie, and Sarah Abbott; and daughters by love, Tonya Loupe and Jill Taylor; brother, James "Jimmy" Herrington; sister, Maurine Whittington; and a host of nieces and nephews. Elizabeth is preceded in death by loving husband, Freddie "Fred" Wayne Crunholt; father, Fletcher Herd Herrington; mother, Eva Lenora Herrington; brother, Roland Herrington; and sisters, Lois McKenzie, Ruby Lee Ellard, Vivian Echols, and Maxine Quick.A very special thanks to her primary caretaker, Karen Brown for extra care and devotion, and also Nedra, Kellie and Jornel. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home, Baker, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana.

