Elizabeth Ann O'Neal Glass, who was born on December 13th, 1941, to her loving parents Elvin Henry O'Neal Sr. and Jenny Elizabeth Graves O'Neal. She passed into eternal life peacefully on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019, at the age of 77. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 20th, 2019, at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana, starting at 5 p.m. Pastor Bergeron, with Live Oak Methodist Church, will conduct the services starting at 7 p.m. She is survived by her children Nancy Caraway Beall and her husband Dennis, Sally Caraway Moreno and her husband Bobby, Latonda Glass Raft her spouse Peter, and Tony Anthony Glass. Sister Flora Pet O'Neal Carpenter Fletcher and her husband William. Daughter-in-law Cindy Caraway. Her grandchildren Jonathan, Jennifer, Colby, Amanda, Joshua, Nikki, Alicia, Brooke, Bekki and Perry "Bubba" and Rikki. 23 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Elvin Henry O'Neal Sr., Jenny Elizabeth Graves O'Neal, her husband Cecil Glass. Two sons Clyde Conrad Caraway and Henry Ernest Caraway "Ernie." Daughter Mary Elizabeth Caraway "Mary Beth." 13 brothers and sisters Gilbert O'Neal, Leota O'Neal, Bertric O'Neal Milton, Elvin O'Neal Jr, Lionel O'Neal, Hilmer O'Neal Allen, Ira Leon O'Neal Roland, Faydra O'Neal Telano, Tommy O'Neal, Walter O'Neal, Carey O'Neal and Lane O'Neal. A special thank you to special friends Juanita Gurisco, Arnold and Judy Saucier, Katherine and John Norris, Bob and Valinda Smith and Cathy Buhler. Please sign the online guest book at www.Sealefuneral.com.
