Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Ott Chavers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Ott Chavers 10/9/1939 – 3/14/2020 - Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Ott Chavers left this world and gained her wings at her home in Watson, LA on the evening of March 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents: John Dewey Ott and Rosa Mae Cox Ott, brothers: Gene Cox, Jack Ott, and great grandson "Robby" Robert Lance West II. She is survived by her husband Willie "Billy" Chavers; two brothers: John "Billy" Ott and Dewey "Jumbo" Ott; her children: Susan Sibley Cryer and husband John, David Sibley and wife Laurie, and Judy Sibley West and husband Lance; stepchildren: Jean-Ann Cooper and husband John, and Dena Stewart; her grandchildren: John-Garrett Cryer, Bryan Cryer and wife Suzanne, Michael Sibley, Mandy Jo Sibley Pickering and husband Mark, Jennifer West and significant other Nik Sharp, and Nichole West and significant other Joe Melancon; step grandchildren: Emma Rae Smith, Paige and Anna Cooper, Haley Stewart, and Alayna Dansby; and great-grandchildren: Grant Sibley, Auren Kai West, Morgan Cryer, Aiden Cryer, Natalee Melancon, Samuel and Cadence Pickering, and step great grandson William Fouts. Elizabeth was the youngest sister to four older brothers. She grew up riding horses and learned to swim in the Amite River in Watson where her family made their home on Bend Road. She had three children with her first husband, Harold "Bo" Sibley, and worked for many years as a medical assistant. In 1982 she married Billy Chavers and together they enjoyed deer hunting, working outside, and spending time with their family. She was a talented artist and loved painting woodcrafts, drawing, singing, and dancing. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her smile shone as brightly as her soul. She had a vivacious presence, and never met a stranger. She had a knack for making everyone feel special and she will be deeply missed by many. Due to current events, a celebration of life service to include her many friends and extended family will be held at a date to be determined. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 for immediate family only. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close