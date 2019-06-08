Elizabeth "Liz" Ray, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake surrounded by her family at the age of 76. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9am until religious services at 1pm, conducted by Rev. Garrett Brown and Pastor Kevin Ray. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ray White and husband Robert; grandchildren, Alexis Ames, C.J. Ames, Avery White, Aiden White and Abbigayle White; sister, Barbara Lincecum, Bessie Pitre, Ruby Williams and Estelle Welch; and her church family at Victory Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joseph Ray; parents, Daniel and Eunice Berthelot Roberts; and siblings, Ernest Roberts, Jimmy Roberts, Geraldine Crochet and Wallene Jackson. Pallbearers will be Charles Crochet Jr., Gerald Wunstel, Don Aucoin, Troy Casper, Lane Carlin, Max Allen, Morris Tomilinson and Jonathan Pearce. Honorary pallbearers will be C.J. Ames and Aiden White. Liz was a Sunday school teacher for 45 years. She loved spending time on her house boat in the Spillway and with her beloved pets T-Bone and Toto. Special thanks to Dr. Jones, nurse Hilda at Oschner and Lauren at Our Lady of the Lake. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 10, 2019