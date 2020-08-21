1/1
Elizabeth Anne "Liz" Akuba
Elizabeth Anne "Liz" Akuba, 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake-Baton Rouge. She was a native of Ferriday, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. She was a graduate of Gonzales High School where she was a drum major. She loved music and traveling in her early years. Liz had a kind heart and was always willing to help anyone in need and it showed in her profession, working for the Austin State School and the Autistic Treatment Center in Dallas, TX. She later returned to Louisiana to help take care of her parents until their passing. She is survived by her loving sons, Joseph F. (Belinda) Valentine, Jr. and Devren Balancier; grandchildren, Jourdan Valentine, Taylor Valentine, Quinsci Valentine; great grandchild, Landen Ray Valentine and her lifelong friend, Betty Kerr. She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Margaret Templet. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales, 13533 Airline Hwy. at 10AM. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Raven and the ICU staff at Our Lady of the Lake-Baton Rouge. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
August 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
