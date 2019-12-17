Elizabeth Audrey Trosclair, a lifelong resident of Maringouin, passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019 at the age of 87. Visiting Wednesday December 18, 2019 2:00pm until 6:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin, La. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday December 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 11140 Highway 77 Maringouin. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by ten Children Rudolph (Pathy) Trosclair, Margie (Dwayne) Lockman, Joseph (Irene) Trosclair, Freddie (Geneta) Trosclair, Paul Trosclair, Bobby (Kim) Trosclair, Emanuel Trosclair, Charles Trosclair, Tara (Clarence) Johnson, and Regina Hart, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Son in law Charles Hammond, Brothers in law, sisters in law, numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her Husband Rudolph J.D. Trosclair and Daughter Barbara Hammond. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
