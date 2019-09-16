|
|
Elizabeth Badeaux Myers, age 52, a resident of Baton Rouge, fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Covington, LA, on October 13, 1966, and attended St Tammany Parish public schools, graduating from Covington High School in 1984. She graduated from LSU in 1988 and received a master's degree from the LSU School of Library and Information Science in 1992. Following graduation from LSU, she worked for Louisiana Lottery, until beginning her career at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System, where she worked for 21 years as a senior librarian until her death. In 1998, she married Robert Myers, who survives her. She is also survived by her mother, Betty Badeaux, of Covington, LA; and her brother, Father James E. Badeaux, of Hillsborough, NJ. She was preceded in death by her father, James N. Badeaux, in 2017. Elizabeth was a devout Catholic and was especially devoted to Our Lady and the saints. Her Sundays were not complete without attendance at Holy Mass. She loved to laugh, never met a stranger, and had numerous friends far and wide. She will be especially remembered for her quirky sense of humor, her heart of gold, and her love for dogs, which manifested in not only keeping her own dogs, but also in rescuing and fostering many different dogs over the years. She was an avid researcher and combed through information on "cold cases" in order to help resolve cases and identify unknown victims. The viewing will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway | Baton Rouge, LA 70816, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, September 18. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19 at 10 a.m. Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, 70802, burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, Holy Masses preferred.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019