Elizabeth Brewster Allison Cameron, age 90, passed away on April 7, 2019, after a long illness. Born and raised in Stony Point, NY, she was a longtime resident of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, and Baton Rouge, LA. Lovingly known as "Bets" or "Betty" to her family and friends, she was the youngest of three daughters born to Edward and Delia Allison. She and her sisters, Jane and Carol, were all valedictorians of their high school classes. Betty often described her "idyllic" childhood in Stony Point, playing in the barns, playing tennis on her grandfather's courts, and swimming in "the Falls." She met the love of her life, Gordon K. Cameron, when she was 13 and he was 17, as he was about to leave for service in the Air Force in World War II in Europe. They stayed in touch throughout the war, and reunited soon afterward, marrying when she was 19 and he was 23. They enjoyed a long and happy marriage. Betty graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Social Work with a specialization in Child Development. She went on to work as a social worker in Newburgh, NY, before taking a break to raise her four children: Lori, Gordy, John and Leslie. She and Gordon chose Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, as the place where they would raise their family after driving into the village on a quiet Sunday afternoon and seeing a large dog sleeping in the village square. They felt this kind and gentle village would be a good place to raise a family. Betty dotingly cared for several family pets while raising her children, and she continued to support animal assistance organizations throughout her life. An accomplished businesswoman with a compassionate heart, Betty owned and operated Cameron of Cornwall Realty, Inc. for many years in Cornwall, and she loved helping families find their perfect homes. She then moved to Baton Rouge, LA, and pursued her Master of Social Work degree at Louisiana State University . All of her children also earned degrees from LSU, and she was a proud LSU Tiger fan. In her second career in social work, she worked for the Dutchess County (NY) Health Department before retiring as Executive Director of the Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers in Baton Rouge. Her social work experiences gave her a strong sense of compassion and empathy, which she lovingly passed along to her children. Mrs. Cameron was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, and sisters, Jane Cameron and Carol Drost. She is survived by her children, Lori A. Cameron (David Plaisance), Gordon B. Cameron, John E. Cameron (Deborah), and Leslie C. Lenz (Rich), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life and graveside service are planned in Westfield, NY, in May. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA, the Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers or Louisiana State University. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

