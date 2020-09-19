1/1
Elizabeth Cherry Owen
Elizabeth Cherry Owen, 64, passed away, after a brief illness, on August 5, 2020 in Rockport, Maine. Formerly from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Elizabeth had lived in Nobleboro, Maine since 2005. She studied art history at Vanderbilt University and in graduate school at the University of Delaware. A fiber artist, Elizabeth exhibited her art quilts widely at juried and invitational exhibitions around the country. Elizabeth is survived by her parents, Eugene H. Owen and Barbara Cherry Owen, her sister, Eleanor Owen Kerr and her husband, Patrick J. Kerr, her brother, Hays Denton Owen and his wife, Celia Toland Owen, six nieces and nephews and a great-niece. Her family held a private funeral on August 20, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge. Elizabeth had broad intellectual curiosity and researched areas in which she was interested in a thorough and heartfelt way; a few of these interests were books, travel, art, elephants, people, films, cats, fabric and all things colorful. A artist, collector and enthusiast, Elizabeth's heart, mind and home were filled with ideas and objects that delighted and inspired her. She poured her heart into the things she was passionate about and enthusiastically shared stories of her adventures, usually over a cup of tea. Elizabeth's friends remember with gratitude the many interesting people and ideas she brought into their lives. Donations in memory of Elizabeth Cherry Owen can be made to her two most cherished organizations: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Deer Isle, Maine, or The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
