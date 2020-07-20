Sr. Elizabeth Christina "Betty" Lyons, FMOL, entered this life on December 30, 1936, and entered eternal life on July 18, 2020. She joined the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady order on November 1, 1956, and made her Perpetual Profession on July 12, 1962. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Dominican College (New Orleans, LA), Master of Science Degree from Loyola College (Columbia, MD) and degrees in Institutional Management and Dietetics from Louisiana State University. Sister Betty served in Ministry at Our Lady of the Lake RMC, Our Lady of Lourdes RMC, and as FMOL Formation Directress. Over the years, Sister Betty served on several of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System boards as well as boards and committees in the larger community. With her Irish smile and compassion for those most in need, she will be missed by many. Sister Betty is survived by her Franciscan family, her sisters Sylvia O'Sullivan, and Myna Lernihan. Sister Betty was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Lyons, and her sisters Joy Lordan and Sheila Mahoney. Surviving nieces include Michelle, Ruth, Lilian, Elizabeth, Lucia, Maureen, and Yvonne. Nephews include Sean, Fergus and Damien. Sister Betty had a joyful spirit, enjoyed a good laugh (and an exciting football game), and was truly a breath of fresh air. She was a great listener and very open about her faith in God, her Franciscan vocation, and her commitment to serve others with compassion. She will be remembered for the many gifts she brought to the ministry. The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady and Sr. Betty's family members extend sincerest appreciation to the Franciscan Lay Associates, and all those who cared for and supported Sr. Betty, especially the doctors, including Dr. Brad Rodrigue, nurses, caregivers and team members of Our Lady of Lourdes RMC, Ollie Steele Burden Manor, Hospice of Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake RMC. Caregivers Emily Dejoie, "football buddy" Carroll Blewster, who gave her special joy, as well as her many friends who visited her, called her on the phone, and prayed with her and for her. She loved and treasured all. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, from 5 PM to 7 PM with Rosary at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy, 445 Marquette, in Baton Rouge on July 22, at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Carroll Blewster, Dr. David Dragon, John Gabel, Don Guidry, Jeff Limbocker, and Bently Senegal. Rabenhorst Funeral Homes on Government Street is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, 4000 St. Gerard Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70805.

