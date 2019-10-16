Elizabeth Chustz Darensbourg was born in Hermitage, LA and passed away at her home in Baton Rouge, LA Friday, October 11, 2019, at age 93. She was a Pre K and Kindergarten Instructor at Saint Francis Xavier School. Elizabeth was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church. She was a member of Pals of Pokeno Club. She prayed the rosary daily and had a life-long devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. She is survived by her children, Lizette D. (Horace) Green, of New Orleans, Neil C. (Monica) Darensbourg, of Baton Rouge, Wilma E. Carson, of Lenexa, KS, and Celeste Ellis, of Baton Rouge; sister, Saluta Mae C. Trepagnier, of New Orleans; sister in law, Eunice Chustz; of Rancho Pales Verdes, CA; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and two very special "sons", Anthony Ellis and Carlos Carson. She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Darensbourg; parents, Joseph Norman and Raymonde Chustz; daughter, Carlotta D. Mason; son in law, Ralph Mason; grandsons, Kyle Mason and Horace Green, Jr.; great grandson, Nehemiah Darensbourg; sisters, Norma C. LeDuff, and Harriet Chustz-Crier; and brothers, Joseph D. and Jude N. Chustz. Visitation with the family will be at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Road, Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am celebrated by Father Trey Nelson. Recitation of the rosary will be at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be James Christopher Green, Todd J. Green, Brandan J. Darensbourg, Maurio A. Carson, Cullen C. Ellis and Mason E. Armstrong. Her great grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice In His Care. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice In His Care.