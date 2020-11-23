On November 8, 2020, one of God's Earthly Angel's earned her heavenly wings. Elizabeth "Ann" Claudel Kinchen a native of Baker, Louisiana, went home to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 68. Ann was born on September 30, 1952 to Anita Elaine Crain and Junor Oliver Claudel of Baker. She graduated from Baker High School and pursued a degree in Counselling. Getting her Master's plus 30, she worked for years as a counselor and eventually moved up to being an Assistant Principal and then Principal of Park Forest Elementary School where she retired from education. She returned after retirement several times to work as a counselor and also an interim principal when needed as she loved helping children and others. After finally retiring again from education, she pursued a career as a counselor, helping people in need. She loved her job as a counselor and having the ability to make a difference in people's lives. Ann loved her family and friends, but most of all making a difference in people's lives. She had a strong belief in her faith and with her Heavenly Father. Ann believed wholehearted that through God all things were possible. She is preceded in death by her husband James Russell Kinchen, her parents Anita Elaine Crain Claudel, Junor Oliver Claudel, and a dear friend Nathaniel Miller. Ann is survived by her daughter, Heather Elaine Bozeman of Baker, two grandchildren Kaylee Ann Pendergrass of Central, and Evan Ferrell Foshee of Denham Springs, Daniel Howell with wife Angie Howell and kids of Watson, Lance Howell with wife Dawn Howell and kids of Marroquin, Lana Courtney with husband Charles Courtney and kids of Central, Danielle Howell and son of Slaughter. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow on the grounds of Greenoaks Memorial Park. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com
