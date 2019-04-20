Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Colmer "Liz" Owen. View Sign

Elizabeth "Liz" Colmer Owen, 86, passed away on April 19, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23:6. Mary Elizabeth Colmer was born on November 27, 1932 in Shreveport to Marvin Leonal Colmer and Pauline Kelly Colmer. Mary Elizabeth grew up in Carthage, Texas. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1951. After high school she attended Panola College, then Stephen F Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas where she received her degree. Liz then began work at Confederate Memorial Hospital in Shreveport as a medical technologist where she met a handsome young intern who would become the love of her life. Liz married Dr. Hubert Clayton Owen Jr. in Carthage, Texas in 1955. They were happily married for 58 years, living in Nuremburg, Germany; Jennings, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and, in 1969, moved permanently to Zachary. Known by many other names throughout her life, such as Mary Elizabeth and Sissy, it was an affectionate pet name from her husband, "Honey," that was used most often, not only by her beloved granddaughters, but by many who knew and loved her. Liz was very active and didn't like to stay home. She was a member of the Societe d'Etude book club, the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Welcoming Committee, and the Lane Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. As an active member of Lane Auxiliary for over 37 years, serving twice as president and holding numerous other offices, "Miss" Liz could always be found on Tuesday mornings at the hospital in her pink jacket. She enthusiastically followed LSU Sports and attended Bengal Belles luncheons. Liz was known as the "social director" among her friends. She was always the one organizing birthday lunches, shopping trips, and afternoon get-togethers. You could set your watch by 2pm coffee, which had to be extra strong and piping hot. Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Hubert Clayton Owen Jr, a son, Michael Colmer Owen, her parents, Marvin Leonal Colmer and Pauline Kelly Colmer, and a brother, Marvin Leonal "Buddy" Colmer Jr. Elizabeth is survived by sons Hubert "Hubie" Clayton Owen III and Paul Rhea (Deborah) Owen of Zachary; a daughter, Karan Elizabeth Owen of Allen, Texas (Skeet Spangler); granddaughters Elizabeth Rhea Owen of Baton Rouge and Catherine Ann Owen (fiancé Chris Saucier) of Slidell; a sister, Eloise Colmer Lout of Metairie; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Jeannine Tate. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, especially the TNCC nurses, who cared for Honey so lovingly in her last days. 