|
|
Elizabeth Dempsey Walker, 87, a resident of Katy, Texas, passed away on February 14, 2020. She was born in Troupsburg, New York on March 8, 1932. Elizabeth graduated from Troupsburg Central School. After high school she moved to Elmira and became a telephone operator. She and Malcolm (Mac) Walker were married on December 12, 1953 and they moved to Chesapeake, Ohio and started a family. In 1968 the family moved to Baton Rouge with a job transfer and Elizabeth lived there until 2013 when her son moved her to Katy to be closer to family. Elizabeth is survived by her son and daughter in law, Shane and Latricia Walker, three grandchildren, JP, Emily, and Samuel Walker, son in law Edward Eure, Mary Ellen Celli of California, sister in law Kay Dempsey and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm H Walker, Jr., daughter Cathy Jo Walker Eure, father and mother, John B. & Mary Florence (Hopper) Dempsey, sister, Winifred Dempsey Cady and three brothers, John, Pat and Matt Dempsey and sister in law, Onolee Dempsey. A graveside service will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020