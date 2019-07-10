Elizabeth James 'Pete' Mixon

Willie James 'Pete' Parker entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was a 59 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at St. Paul Free B.C., Baker, Louisiana on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Pastor Briscoe Pierre; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Dorothy Parker; mother. Everlean Parker; children, Kinta Cage and Williesia Parker; four grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
