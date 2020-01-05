Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Jane Garrison Yates. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Funeral service 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Victory Harvest Church 3953 N. Flannery Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 1:00 PM Victory Harvest Church 3953 N. Flannery Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die." John 11:25-26. Jane Yates departed this earthly life and entered her heavenly home on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with her husband by her side, following a year-long battle with brain cancer. Jane was 66 years old, a lifetime resident of Baton Rouge, a 1971 graduate of Baton Rouge High School, and a 1975 graduate of LSU with a degree in education. But her true aspiration was to be a loving nurturing wife, mother, and grandmother, and toward that end, she was a tremendous success. Jane was a lifetime faithful follower of her savior Jesus Christ, and she served on the staff of her church, Victory Harvest Church, for more than 29 years as Children's Church secretary and as church bookkeeper. She loved serving others and blessing them with gifts and support behind the scenes. She loved her work but her priority was always her Lord and savior, and her family. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jeffrey R. Yates, her son Adam David Yates, and her daughter Lindsay Katherine Yates Rome (Jordan). She is also survived by her three grandchildren who were the loves of her life, Natalie Joy Yates, Caroline Grace Rome, and Christian Jack Rome, and by her sister Katherine Ellen Scully (Tom), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin Reeves Garrison and Jessye Mae Lewis, and by her brother Benjamin Reeves Garrison Jr. Funeral service will be held at Victory Harvest Church, 3953 N. Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until services at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible contributions can be made to an institution near to Jane's heart - Victory Academy, 3953 N. Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814.

