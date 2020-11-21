1/1
Elizabeth Jean Guitreau
1937 - 2020
Elizabeth Jean Guitreau passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her residence in Texarkana, TX. She was 83 years old, a native and former resident of Prairieville, LA. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville. Visiting will be at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA, on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until service at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Deacon Brent Duplessis. Interment will be at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Gonzales. Survived by her daughter, Antoniette Hazel Guitreau; son, Derek Lee Guitreau; stepson, Gerald Guitreau; niece and caregiver, Joyce Marie Dell; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Guitreau; son, Frank Joseph Guitreau; parents, Frank and Hilda Ternini; sisters, Hilda Edwards, Gloria McIntyre, Joyce Babin, Dorothy Melker, and Margaret Thompson; and brothers, Mario Termini, Frank Termini, John "Ray" Termini, and William Charles Termini. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
