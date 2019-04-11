Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Elizabeth Joan McInnis Cocke. View Sign

Dr. Elizabeth Joan McInnis Cocke was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 16, 1939, and died April 6, 2019, while residing in Decatur, Texas. She grew up in Baton Rouge and was the third of five daughters. She attended Louisiana State University and LSU Medical School in New Orleans. She was a practicing radiologist, the Department Head of Radiology at Earl K. Long Hospital, and an Assistant Professor of Radiology with LSU School of Medicine. She successfully combined her career as one of the pioneers of practicing and teaching female physicians in the Baton Rouge area with a marriage and children. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-one years, Dr. Thomas B. Cocke Sr. and she is survived by her daughter Ann Cocke Ellison and husband David Ellison, her daughter Dr. Susan Cocke Kobayashi and husband Dr. Mark Kobayashi, and her son Thomas Bosley Cocke, Jr. and wife Leslie Cocke. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren Katie Ellison Leake, Elizabeth Leigh Ellison, Ian Thomas Ellison, Calley Ellison Floyd, Sean David Ellison, Brock Thomas Kobayashi, Noelle Shannon Kobayashi, Zachary Connor Kobayashi, Sonja Holly Kobayashi, Sarah Jane Cocke, and Rachel Lane Cocke. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Logan Andrew Leake and Hannah Rose Leake. She is also survived by sisters Ann Leblanc and Dr. Patricia Graham. She was a wonderful wife to Tom, a great Mom, Granny, sister and aunt. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Tom, in Allen, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made in memory of Dr. Joan Cocke to the Frisco Education Foundation: https://www.friscoisd.org/departments/frisco-education-foundation/donate-online or mailed to the following address: Frisco Education Foundation, PO Box 567, Frisco, TX 75034. Funds donated in memory of Dr. Joan Cocke will be transferred to an endowed Memorial scholarship fund, The Dr. Thomas Cocke and Dr. Joan Cocke Memorial Scholarship, that will be awarded annually to a Frisco ISD student pursuing a career in medicine. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019

