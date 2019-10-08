Elizabeth "MawMaw" Lockwood, 83, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away suddenly on October 7, 2019 with her family by her side. She loved grocery shopping and cooking, and spending time with her family, especially going to the camp with her husband and 'the whole gang.' She treated everyone with kindness. Anyone who knew her loved her, and she will be missed by all. She was survived by: her husband of 63 years, Alfred "Freddie" Lockwood; her five children - Frances (Jeff) DeLaune, Karen (Phil) Waggenspack, Al (Debbie) Lockwood, Cathy (John) Duhon, and Margaret (Todd) Eisenbeisz; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three sisters – Barbara Behrnes, Marie (Larry) Lockwood, and Agnes (Bob) Rich; one sister-in-law Carolyn Lockwood; brother-in-law Father James Lockwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her parents Alma and Ringwood Beysselance; her brother James Beysselance; her sister Norma Pierson; and her mother-in-law Martha Lockwood. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral home, 825 Government St, on Wednesday, October 9 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with a Rosary service at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd, on Thursday, October 10, at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019