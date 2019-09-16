Elizabeth McLean Nanney died in Baton Rouge, LA, on September 10, 2019. She was 95. Elizabeth was born in Darlington County, SC, and moved to South Hill, VA, with her family when she was four years old. She graduated as valedictorian of South Hill High School in 1941 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1945 from Longwood University. Elizabeth and her husband Joseph Leake Nanney moved to Baton Rouge, LA, in 1951. She was a member of Chapter C of P.E.O., East Side/West Side, The Woman's Club, Inc., and other community organizations where she was always willing to accept leadership roles. She was also an avid volunteer for Louisiana Public Broadcasting, League of Women Voters, United Methodist Women at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, and many other organizations. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Joseph Leake Nanney; her parents Walter Leod McLean and Annie Elam Copley; her brothers Walter Copley McLean and Mark Alexander McLean; and her son-in-law David Moffett Stevenson. She is survived by her daughter Joanne Nanney Stevenson of Atlanta GA; her son Michael McLean Nanney (Suzanne O'Malley) of Plano, TX; her grandchildren Thomas Hewitt Stevenson of London, England; Daniel Nanney Stevenson of Atlanta, GA; Kathleen Leigh Nanney (George Padis) of Dallas, TX; Jeffrey Delaney Nanney of Hong Kong; great-granddaughter Caroline O'Nanney Padis; nieces; nephews; sisters-in law; and a brother-in-law. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park. If one wishes, memorial contributions may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church or the .