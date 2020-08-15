Elizabeth Mistretta Poirrier, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 6:14 a.m. at Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement Center in Donaldsonville, LA. A resident and native of Donaldsonville, LA. She was retired from the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court. She was a member of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church and was very active in the thrift store at the church, the bereavement committee and church bingo. Her greatest love was cooking for her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Visiting at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Father Matt Dupre. Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. Survived by her husband of 59 years of marriage, Nolan Poirrier; daughter, Lisa Poirrier Blanchard and husband, Brad; sons, Kevin Poirrier and companion, Wendy Cassard, Toby Poirrier and wife, Danna, and Mark Poirrier and wife, Donna; sisters, Cathy Tipton and husband, Buster, Christine Calvaruso and husband, Dale; sister-in-law, Rosalie Mistretta; brother, Gaetano "Bucky" Mistretta Jr. and wife, Joanie; grandchildren, Mark Poirrier II and wife, Audrey, Heather Poirrier, Jacob Poirrier and companion, Anna Farris, Erin Poirrier, Cain Poirrier, Brittany Elmer and husband, Joe, Cannon Blanchard and fiancé, Mike Martinez, Maggie Blanchard and fiancé, Hunter Lemoine; and great granddaughter, Ava Farris. Preceded in death by her parents, Gaetano and Amalia Mistretta; sister, Marie "Ninie" Pizzolato and husband, Anthony; and brother, Bernard Mistretta. Nolan and all the family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Chateau D'Ville and Life Source Hospice for the care given to her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, P. O. Box 508, Donaldsonville, LA 70346-0508. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.