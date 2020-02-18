Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kramer Funeral Home 2905 Masonic Drive Alexandria , LA 71301 (318)-445-6311 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM River Oaks Arts Center Service 3:00 PM River Oaks Arts Center Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Dr. Elizabeth Pratt Berry Long, M.D. will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the River Oaks Arts Center with Rev. Seth Donald officiating. Visitation for Dr. Long will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m., at the River Oaks Center. Dr. Elizabeth Pratt Berry Long, M.D. was born April 11, 1974 in New Orleans, LA to Dr. Mark and Salli Berry. She grew up in Hammond, LA and graduated from the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts. She then graduated from the Honors College of LSU, Baton Rouge. Honors included Phi Beta Kappa. Subsequently, she graduated from LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans. Honors earned included Alpha Omega Alpha, the Henry Jolly Award in Dermatology and the Russell L. Holman award in Pathology. Following medical school, she completed specialty training in Dermatology at LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans. Dr. Long practiced in Miami, FL for one year. Subsequently, moving to Alexandria, LA where she founded Red River Dermatology and practiced dermatology. Elizabeth met the love of her life, W. David Long at Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts. Elizabeth and David were united in marriage October 15, 2001. Three beautiful children blessed their marriage, Kathryn, Jack and Trigg. Dr. Long was a loving mother, wife and caring doctor to large number of patients. She very much enjoyed practicing dermatology and kept her dermatology education current in a number of ways. She was an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, The American Contact Dermatitis Society, The Woman's Dermatologic Society, and the Louisiana Dermatologic Society. She was president elect for 2020 for the Louisiana Dermatologic Society. She served as the Louisiana Vice Chair for the Dermatology Foundation. She volunteered her time for the LSU Department of Dermatology by staffing residents' clinics in Baton Rouge and hosting in her office, residents of LSU-S Medical School Department of Family Medicine. She was a third-generation physician. Dr. Long was a sustaining member of Alexandria Junior League and a Board member of the River Oaks Arts Center. She loved to travel with family and friends and visiting art museums worldwide, especially Europe. Survivors include her husband and best friend, W. David Long, M.D., children, Kathryn (15), Jack (13), Trigg (11), father, Dr. Mark Berry and wife, Shelley, parent-in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. William D. Long, mother, Salli Phillips and husband, Jim, brother, Ryan Berry and wife, Lara; grandmother, Rosemary Pratt and a large host of family and friends. Dr. Long would want to express her gratitude and love to her many patients. 