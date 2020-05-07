Elizabeth Reeves Jones was born on April 12, 1941 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and grew up at Blairstown Plantation in Clinton, Louisiana. She was a great student, becoming the valedictorian of her high school class and then attending Newcomb College in New Orleans. She was determined to explore the world, and proceeded to do so in extraordinary fashion. For 51 years, she made her home in Miami, Florida, and she immersed herself in south Florida's culture and community. She created her own company, Trophy Hunter Safaris, and for decades she and her clients traveled to remote and exotic locations all over the world. Her true passion was the continent of Africa, where she felt a spiritual connection with the land and its people. Beth became recognized as an expert in field biology, ethnobiology, and wildlife conservation, and was honored with membership as a Fellow in The Explorers Club, as a Senior Vice President of the International Professional Hunters' Association, and as a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, a loyal friend to many, and she loved her entire extended family, including her parrot Randy. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Dr. Tom Spec Jones III and May Reiley Jones, and Gilmer Clyde Reeves and Miriam Griffin Reeves; her parents Dr. Bob Reiley Jones and Elizabeth Reeves Jones; her brother Tom Spec Jones IV; and her sister-in-law Gayle Billings Jones. She is survived by her son John Stone "Chip" Coulter and his wife Lourdes Hudson Coulter, and their children Carolyn Elizabeth Coulter, Cathryn Reiley Coulter, Alexandra S. Grossman, and Lauren Michelle Grossman; her sister Ann Reiley Jones; her brother Bob Gilmer Jones and his companion Mary Patricia Riley; her brother Tom's companion Jenny McAdams; her niece Judge Kathryn Elizabeth "Betsy" Jones and her husband Donald Mitchell Caillier; her niece Reiley Lynn Jones; her friends Ingrid and Jean-Louis Fatio, and Lori Clem-Byrnes and Collin C. Byrnes; and her assistants Ariadna Gonzales and Carol Kingry. On May 4, 2020, Beth died as she lived, on her own terms and in her own time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bob R. Jones Wildlife Foundation, LSU AgCenter, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, Louisiana, 70722. Share sympathies, condolences, and memories at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.