Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Scott "Betty" Rabalais. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth ""Betty"" Scott Rabalais passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 92. She was raised in Houston, Texas and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Ann Cohen and husband Mark, Carol Rabalais, Scott Rabalais and wife Muriel, Susan Nelson and husband Doug and Paul Rabalais and wife Amy; 13 grandchildren, Clay Cohen (Rachel), Caroline Lahart (Matt), Pierce Cohen, Stuart Howard (Cassie), Sam Howard, Ross Rabalais, Ryan Rabalais, Ben Nelson (Katie), Andrew Rabalais, Taylor Rabalais, Connor Rabalais, William Rabalais and Anna Claire Rabalais; 5 great-grandchildren, Hendricks Cohen, Claire Cohen, Graham Cohen, Henry Lahart and Amelia Howard. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Melford Rabalais; parents, Walter and Mary Scott; brothers, Rev. Walter Scott and William Scott. Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church starting at 9:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am with interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Betty was a kind, caring and loving friend to many. She felt great joy when surrounded by her family. Special thanks to the caring residents and staff of St. James Place where she enjoyed the last six years. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Remembrances can be posted at Elizabeth ""Betty"" Scott Rabalais passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 92. She was raised in Houston, Texas and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Ann Cohen and husband Mark, Carol Rabalais, Scott Rabalais and wife Muriel, Susan Nelson and husband Doug and Paul Rabalais and wife Amy; 13 grandchildren, Clay Cohen (Rachel), Caroline Lahart (Matt), Pierce Cohen, Stuart Howard (Cassie), Sam Howard, Ross Rabalais, Ryan Rabalais, Ben Nelson (Katie), Andrew Rabalais, Taylor Rabalais, Connor Rabalais, William Rabalais and Anna Claire Rabalais; 5 great-grandchildren, Hendricks Cohen, Claire Cohen, Graham Cohen, Henry Lahart and Amelia Howard. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Melford Rabalais; parents, Walter and Mary Scott; brothers, Rev. Walter Scott and William Scott. Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church starting at 9:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am with interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Betty was a kind, caring and loving friend to many. She felt great joy when surrounded by her family. Special thanks to the caring residents and staff of St. James Place where she enjoyed the last six years. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Remembrances can be posted at www.rabenhorst.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.