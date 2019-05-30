Elizabeth ""Betty"" Scott Rabalais passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 92. She was raised in Houston, Texas and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Ann Cohen and husband Mark, Carol Rabalais, Scott Rabalais and wife Muriel, Susan Nelson and husband Doug and Paul Rabalais and wife Amy; 13 grandchildren, Clay Cohen (Rachel), Caroline Lahart (Matt), Pierce Cohen, Stuart Howard (Cassie), Sam Howard, Ross Rabalais, Ryan Rabalais, Ben Nelson (Katie), Andrew Rabalais, Taylor Rabalais, Connor Rabalais, William Rabalais and Anna Claire Rabalais; 5 great-grandchildren, Hendricks Cohen, Claire Cohen, Graham Cohen, Henry Lahart and Amelia Howard. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Melford Rabalais; parents, Walter and Mary Scott; brothers, Rev. Walter Scott and William Scott. Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church starting at 9:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am with interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Betty was a kind, caring and loving friend to many. She felt great joy when surrounded by her family. Special thanks to the caring residents and staff of St. James Place where she enjoyed the last six years. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Remembrances can be posted at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 3, 2019