Elizabeth "Norine" Sims Stuckey, 88 years old, passed away peacefully, on June 15, 2019. Born on October 24, 1930 in Columbia, Ms., she moved her family to Baker, La in 1962. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, chatting with friends, but loved her family most of all! Norine is survived by 3 of her sons, Michael Dennis Stuckey and his wife, Laura Fleckenstein, Timothy Mark Stuckey, Sr., and Patrick Brian Stuckey, Sr. and his wife, Beverly White; 2 daughters, Dawn Stuckey Couvillion and her husband, Buddy, and Robin Stuckey Ward; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Norine is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Charles Gilbert Stuckey; father, Henry Harmon "Buddy" Sims; mother, Nanny Beatrice Wade Sims; step-father, Harold Hammond Latimer; brother, Lonnie Harmon Sims; son, Charles Christopher Stuckey and his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Smith; and grandson, Timothy Mark Stuckey, Jr. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Stuckey, Patrick Stuckey, Jr., Nathan Ward, and Austin Stuckey. The family would like to thank Landmark South Nursing Home for the loving care and kindness shown to their mom. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, La on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, La, officiated by the Rev. Arnold Austin, of Faith Baptist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019