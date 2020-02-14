|
Elizabeth (Betty Lou) Songy Roundtree, 94, died on February 12th at Triton Rehabilitation at St. James Place in Baton Rouge. She was born in Plaquemine, Louisiana to Peter Songy and Elma Martinez Songy. She graduated from St. John the Baptist High School and then graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in History and a minor in English. She received a Bachelor of Science in Library Science at LSU a year later. For most of her career she worked as a technical services librarian, first at Louisiana State University and subsequently at the State Library of Louisiana until her retirement in 1985. She also worked as a librarian at Southern University, Audubon Regional Library, Our Lady of the Lake Library, the St. Tammany Parish Library, and the Lafayette Parish Library. She was a member of the American Library Association, the Louisiana Library Association, the Baton Rouge Library Club, and the Louisiana Chapter of the American Association of University Women. In 1985 she was the recipient of LLA's Essae M. Culver Award for distinguished service, and in 2007 she received AAUW Louisiana's Silver Magnolia Award. On a national level she served on many different committees such as A.L.A. Heads of Technical Services, A.L.A. Margaret Mann Citation Committee, A.L.A. Esther Piercy Award Jury, the ASCLA Research Committee, and the RTSD Research Section. On a regional and state level, she served as a SWLA Representative, on the Louisiana Union Catalog Committee, as LLA Chair, as LLA Secretary, and as Chair of LLA SOLINET Interest Group. She also presided at the Technical Services Interest Group of LLA. She started physical therapy at Lewy Physical Therapy after triple bypass surgery at the age of 80 and then continued at Woman's Center for Wellness were she enjoyed many years of swim classes and socializing. She was also a founding member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her children, Catherine Roundtree of Baton Rouge, Lynn Roundtree (Kathy) of Durham, North Carolina, and Linda Roundtree Mumphrey (Marty) of Baton Rouge. Her grandchildren are Melissa Stanley Dottley (Tim) of Baton Rouge, Luke Aaron Mumphrey (Jeanette) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Jessica Ashley Mercer (Noel) of Spring, Texas. Great-grandchildren include Taylor Marie Dottley, Morris William Mercer, Glenn Anthony Mercer, Griffin Aaron Jacques-Mumphrey, and Seraphina Marie Jacques-Mumphrey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Roundtree, Jr., her son Glenn David Roundtree, her younger sister Martha B. Causey, and parents Mr. and Mrs. Peter Songy. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church from 10:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the LSU Library Building Fund (via the LSU Foundation), to the AAUW BR Scholarship Fund, or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020