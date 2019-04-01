Elizabeth Thacker Mindek Mathias It is with profound sadness that her family announces the passing of Elizabeth Thacker Mindek Mathias on Sunday March 31, 2019 at age 78. She was a born June 18, 1941 at home in Oil City, Louisiana to James Dewey and Virginia Crawford Thacker. Elizabeth graduated from North Caddo High School and attended Northwestern State College and later Louisiana State University. Elizabeth was a retired Louisiana State employee. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a life time member of Louisiana Wildlife Federation. She was a member of Circle Civitan and Civitan International. She was a member of Cajun Clickers Computer Club. She attended Healing Place Church, Young at Heart and Widows Group, Uniquely His. She attended Florida Blvd Baptist Church Widows group, Widows in Ministry. She was a volunteer at Ochsner Hospital. Her hobbies were gardening, and genealogy. She was a world traveler. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Peter Richard Mindek and Donald Fredrick Mathias. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Mindek Seale and husband Ronald, and Karen Mindek Jacobs Cashio. Her grandchildren are Amanda Seale, Kaitlynn Seale, Ronson L Seale, Germanie Jacobs, Jacy C Jacobs, Darby Jacobs, Cord J Cashio and nine great grandchildren. Sister Jenella Thacker Bellows and husband Jody. Brothers Lewis C Thacker and wife Rhonda, James 'Jim' D Thacker Jr and wife Sandra, John D Thacker and wife Donna and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give thanks for the many prayers and those who gave care to our loved one with Special Thanks to Dale Teer and the ladies at Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge or a charity of your choosing. Graveside service at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 am. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary