Eljames McQuillan Jr. entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a CPA and a Retiree of the Boeing Company. Survived by his daughters, Gaynell, Janifer and Sharae (Greg); son, Wendell; 1 sister; 1 brother; grandchildren, Mali, Shanta, Jermaine (Tan), Matthew, Noel, Nakala, Nick and Nayla; great grandchildren, EJ, Elise and Ellie. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara H. McQuillan; 2 sons and 1 great granddaughter. Graveside service Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:30 am, Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Father David Allen officiating. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.