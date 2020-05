Eljames McQuillan Jr. entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a CPA and a Retiree of the Boeing Company. Survived by his daughters, Gaynell, Janifer and Sharae (Greg); son, Wendell; 1 sister; 1 brother; grandchildren, Mali, Shanta, Jermaine (Tan), Matthew, Noel, Nakala, Nick and Nayla; great grandchildren, EJ, Elise and Ellie. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara H. McQuillan; 2 sons and 1 great granddaughter. Graveside service Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:30 am, Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Father David Allen officiating. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com