Elkin M. Kaufman, loving husband and father, born in New Orleans and long time resident of Walker, at the age of 86 was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday February 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edna Kaufman, sisters and brothers, and 3 of his grandchildren, Heather Trahan, Jason Trahan, Timothy Kaufman. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Leahnea (Pat) Kaufman, son Eric Kaufman (wife Mary), daughter Linda Butler (husband Brad), Michael Kaufman (wife Tina), grandchildren Kelly Bartley, Kevin Trahan Jr., Alex Kaufman, Toby Kaufman, Jo Hawkey, Blair Clouatre, Laci Farkas, Erica Kaufman, Brock Kaufman and 12 great-grandchildren. For 50 years he attended First Baptist Church of Algiers whose Pastor is Albert Pendarvis and his long time friend. Special thanks to Pinnacle Hospice, especially Lauren and Leona. "The Lord gave and the Lord hath taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord." Job 1:21. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020

