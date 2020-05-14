Born August 17, 1936, the seventh child of 20 to the union Mr. Jack Phillips, Sr., and Ella Stevenson Phillips in Lettsworth, Louisiana, Ella B. Haynes, 83, passed away on May 9, 2020, in her home in Lettsworth, Louisiana. Ella accepted Christ at a very early age. She was baptized at Royal Oak Baptist church in Lettsworth, Louisiana. Ella was a mother, homemaker and devout Christian. After devoting her energies to raising three children, she attained her high school diploma in 1985. In 1987, Ella successfully attained her nursing assistant certificate and worked at the Bayou Chateau Nursing Center and the Lakeview Manor Nursing Homes. On December 28, 1988, Ella earned her preaching license. During her time preaching the word of the Lord, Ella received recognition for her contributions to bible study, her dedication and loyalty to the Church and her community. Reverend Haynes leaves to mourn her memory: her son, Lionel A. Haynes, Jr; two daughters, Linda M. Haynes and Lynette T. Haynes; a granddaughter, Lauren Ford (Chrisell M.) and great granddaughter Carmen C. Ford; four sisters, Sally Spencer, Patricia Britten, Gertrude Phillips, Edna Galloway; four brothers, Willie, Isaac, Henry and Joseph Phillips and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousin and a host of other relatives and friends. Reverend Haynes was predeceased by her Parents, Jack Phillips, Sr., and Ella Phillips; her brothers, Jack, James, Robert, Walter, Eddie, Sam; and her sisters, Carrie, Corrinne, Martha, Fannie and Sarah. Viewing with an observance of social distancing during all services. Memorial Services will be held at a later date when safe to do so.

