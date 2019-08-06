The Advocate Obituaries
|
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Ella McCrary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Bahm McCrary


1946 - 2019
Ella Bahm McCrary Obituary
Ella Bahm McCrary, age 72, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Ella was born on November 19, 1946 to Ward and Etta Bahm, in Husser, Louisiana. She attended Loranger High School where she was a High School State FFA Sweetheart, and continued her studies at Louisiana State University. She was executive vice president of Baton Rouge Savings and Loan and also was an Owner and Senior Agent of Allstate Insurance for over 25 years. She was also the Founder and President of Baton Rouge Rose Society. Ella was an avid gardener, especially her roses and loved traveling. She enjoyed helping others and spending time with her family. She had a special way with people and the ability to calm and lift their spirits just with a smile. She was liked and beloved by all who knew her. She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Donald McCrary; her son, Matthew Cody McCrary; her sister, Edith B. Betz and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was the youngest of 13 children and is preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Etta Bahm; and her siblings, Marvin, Alfred Willie, Warren, Helen, Austin, Robert, Mary, Fletcher, Eva, and Hester. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019
