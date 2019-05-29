Ella J. Richardson entered into eternal rest May 24, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by her husband, Frank Richardson; daughters, Nedra Gause, Yolonda (Larry) Johnson and Stacy (Trent) Singleton; sons, Frank G. (Elaine) and Stephen (Paulette) Richardson; sisters, Gloria Harris, Doris Russell and Veronica Aaron; brother, Walter Johnson; 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Thomas F. Clark, SJ officiating. Interment Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, Maringouin, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019