Service Information Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 (985)-345-5801 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond , LA View Map Interment Rose Memorial Park Cemetery Cnr. Pecan St. & Western Ave. Hammond , LA View Map

Ella Louise Sullivan, age 70 of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at home with her family by her side after a tough battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on Monday, October 11, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Oscar and Shirley Burns Vitter. Ella was a member of the Cruisin Cajun's Rv Club. She was a devout Christian and a member of Grace Baptist Church and Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Ella enjoyed life and loved traveling, spending time with her many friends, gardening, crafts, volunteering and playing pokeno with her Pokeno friends club, but she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Ella is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Charles Sullivan, her son, Kevin Sullivan and his wife Fiona, her step-daughter, Kim Hall, her grandchildren, Isla and Aoife Sullivan, Brittany Rizzuto and her husband Nicholas, Ashley Miller, Courtney and Samantha Latino, her great grandchildren, Addilyn Hall, Gabriel and Elijah Miller, her brothers, Chris and Billy Vitter, her sisters, Karen Landry and her husband John and Barbara Vitter, also many nieces, nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Shirley Burns Vitter, her son, Timmy Latino, her brother, Sammy Vitter. A Visitation for Ella will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating Ella's Life will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Rose Memorial Park Cemetery in Hammond. In lieu of flowers the family wishes all memorial donations be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in Ella's memory.

