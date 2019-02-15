Ella Mae Core, age 81, of Hammond passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. A Visitation for Ella will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating Ella's Life will immediately follow visitation at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at New Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Baptist. Arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes.
