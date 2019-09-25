Ella Mae Davis London, a native of Ethel, LA and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, ascended into glory September 21, 2019 at the age of 96. She was the daughter of Reason and Rowena Moore Davis. Ella was married to Henry London, Sr. She is survived by her beloved daughter Geraldine (Dalton) Honore. Three sisters: Elnora Davis, Chicago; Doretha Scott, New Orleans; Almena (Edward) Major, Baton Rouge. Twelve grandchildren: Conya (Ralph) Barreras, Desiree (Frederick) Thomas, Dalton II (Jackie) Honore, Melanie London, Kimberly London Plant, Crandall Richards, Darryl (Pam) Honore, Karen Marie London, Natasha Richards, James Kelvin (Tisha) London, Christopher London and Kiersten London; thirteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Two sisters-in-law: Bessie Davis and Louise Davis. Ella was preceded in death by her husband Henry London, Sr. and sons, James Boyd London and Henry London, Jr.; her parents, three sisters, and seven brothers. Visitation will be at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge LA 70807 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Ronnie O. Blake. Interment in Southern Memorial Garden. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St, Baton Rouge, LA 70807.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019