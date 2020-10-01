1/1
Ella Mae Smith
Ella Mae Smith, a resident of Denham Springs, La. she departed this life Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. She was 87 and a native of Watson, La. Drive through visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Religious service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, conducted by the Rev. George Garrison. Interment in Plainview Cemetery, Denham Springs. She is survived by four daughters and three sons-in-law, Shirley and Drexel Robinson, Sr., Carolyn Foreman, Laura and Brad Jackson, and Rene' and Dr. Doxiades Hill; two brothers, Jessie Thomas, Sr., (Barbara) and Bobby Ray Thomas; five sisters, Viola Dorsey, Josephine Lockhart, Laverne Brown, Della Boyd (Donald), and Linda Sibley; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose Thomas, Sr., and Bessie Thomas, and her husband, Kason Creed "K.C." Smith, Jr.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
