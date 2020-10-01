Ella Mae Smith, a resident of Denham Springs, La. she departed this life Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. She was 87 and a native of Watson, La. Drive through visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Religious service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, conducted by the Rev. George Garrison. Interment in Plainview Cemetery, Denham Springs. She is survived by four daughters and three sons-in-law, Shirley and Drexel Robinson, Sr., Carolyn Foreman, Laura and Brad Jackson, and Rene' and Dr. Doxiades Hill; two brothers, Jessie Thomas, Sr., (Barbara) and Bobby Ray Thomas; five sisters, Viola Dorsey, Josephine Lockhart, Laverne Brown, Della Boyd (Donald), and Linda Sibley; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose Thomas, Sr., and Bessie Thomas, and her husband, Kason Creed "K.C." Smith, Jr.

