Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 9:00 AM St Aloysius Catholic Church 2025 Stuart Ave Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St Aloysius Catholic Church 2025 Stuart Ave Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him might not perish but might have eternal life." John 3:16. Ella died peacefully at her home and went to be with her loving savior, Jesus on August 23, 2019. She was 93, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Vacherie. She was born October 17, 1925 and lived in Vacherie, La. until moving to Baton Rouge in 1946. She was a loving wife to her husband Charlie since their marriage October 26, 1946; a wonderful mother to her six children and "Mawmaw" to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at St Aloysius Catholic Church (2025 Stuart Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808) August 26, 2019 starting at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Reverend Eddie Martin. Interment will be in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Survived by three daughters; Donna L. Sanders, E. Gayle Horton (Guy) and Lisa A. Bekemeier (Dan); three sons; John C. Buquoi (Judith), Lee J. Buquoi (Sharon) and Chris A. Buquoi (Christina); one sister Aline Folse; 16 grandchildren: Anthony Buquoi, Glen Buquoi, Jennifer Sanders, Jason Sanders, Gregory Sanders, Aaron Sanders, Joshua Creamer, Michelle Thomas, Jessica Creamer, Crystal Horton, Heather Middlemas, Adam Buquoi, Sarah Lewis, Nicole Cooley, Michael Bekemeier, and Molly Buquoi; 29 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by her husband Charles (Charlie) A. Buquoi; parents Louis E. and Anita Oubre Labat; four brothers: Willie Labat, Nelson Labat, Edward Labat, and Edmond Labat; two sisters: Marie "Nin" Schexnayder and Daisy Falgoust; son-in-law, Danny Sanders and great granddaughter, Bella Buquoi. Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Anthony Buquoi, Glen Buquoi, Jason Sanders, Gregory Sanders, Aaron Sanders, Joshua Creamer, Adam Buquoi, and Michael Bekemeier. Special thanks to her caregivers, Michelle Thomas (granddaughter) and Alice Dixon, who lovingly cared for Ella so she was able to stay in her home until her passing. Thank you also to the employees of the Audubon Hospice Group who helped care for Ella. Ella and her husband, Charlie were founding members of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She was involved in many ministries at St. Aloysius over the years including the Ladies Altar Society. She enjoyed many years with the St. Aloysius exercise group. Ella was an accomplished seamstress, a wonderful cook, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but she has left a legacy of faith, family, love and service to all who have had the privilege of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Aloysius Building Fund or . "For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him might not perish but might have eternal life." John 3:16. Ella died peacefully at her home and went to be with her loving savior, Jesus on August 23, 2019. She was 93, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Vacherie. She was born October 17, 1925 and lived in Vacherie, La. until moving to Baton Rouge in 1946. She was a loving wife to her husband Charlie since their marriage October 26, 1946; a wonderful mother to her six children and "Mawmaw" to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at St Aloysius Catholic Church (2025 Stuart Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808) August 26, 2019 starting at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Reverend Eddie Martin. Interment will be in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Survived by three daughters; Donna L. Sanders, E. Gayle Horton (Guy) and Lisa A. Bekemeier (Dan); three sons; John C. Buquoi (Judith), Lee J. Buquoi (Sharon) and Chris A. Buquoi (Christina); one sister Aline Folse; 16 grandchildren: Anthony Buquoi, Glen Buquoi, Jennifer Sanders, Jason Sanders, Gregory Sanders, Aaron Sanders, Joshua Creamer, Michelle Thomas, Jessica Creamer, Crystal Horton, Heather Middlemas, Adam Buquoi, Sarah Lewis, Nicole Cooley, Michael Bekemeier, and Molly Buquoi; 29 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by her husband Charles (Charlie) A. Buquoi; parents Louis E. and Anita Oubre Labat; four brothers: Willie Labat, Nelson Labat, Edward Labat, and Edmond Labat; two sisters: Marie "Nin" Schexnayder and Daisy Falgoust; son-in-law, Danny Sanders and great granddaughter, Bella Buquoi. Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Anthony Buquoi, Glen Buquoi, Jason Sanders, Gregory Sanders, Aaron Sanders, Joshua Creamer, Adam Buquoi, and Michael Bekemeier. Special thanks to her caregivers, Michelle Thomas (granddaughter) and Alice Dixon, who lovingly cared for Ella so she was able to stay in her home until her passing. Thank you also to the employees of the Audubon Hospice Group who helped care for Ella. Ella and her husband, Charlie were founding members of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She was involved in many ministries at St. Aloysius over the years including the Ladies Altar Society. She enjoyed many years with the St. Aloysius exercise group. Ella was an accomplished seamstress, a wonderful cook, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but she has left a legacy of faith, family, love and service to all who have had the privilege of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Aloysius Building Fund or . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.