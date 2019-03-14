Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Price Butler. View Sign

Ella entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge Heritage House on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was a native of Alexandria, Louisiana.and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Greater New Guide B.C., Rev. I. Webster, pastor on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10:00 am until service at noon conducted by Rev. Alex Davis; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her God-brother and caretaker, Darryl W.Brown (Cynthia); host of cousins and friends; preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Junious Butler. Before her illness at Greater New Guide, she served as a Trustee Board member, Sunday School (teacher/secretary), Chancellor Choir (president), Scholarship Chairwoman, Women's Day Chairperson, BTU(president), Overseer/Organizer of Nursery in 1960's, Ways and Means Committee, Principal at the Learning Academy, President of Board for the GNGLA ; also as a Red Cross Volunteer @ Earl K. Long Medical Center; she was educated in E.B.R. Parish Schools; graduated from Southern University with B.A and M.A.; also studying at LSU, Loyola and Southeastern University; a parish representative in the field of education for NEA in Child Growth & Development; member of BRARTA; member of both Delta Sigma Theta Sorority , Inc. and Phi Delta Kappa. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.