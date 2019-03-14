Ella entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge Heritage House on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was a native of Alexandria, Louisiana.and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Greater New Guide B.C., Rev. I. Webster, pastor on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10:00 am until service at noon conducted by Rev. Alex Davis; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her God-brother and caretaker, Darryl W.Brown (Cynthia); host of cousins and friends; preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Junious Butler. Before her illness at Greater New Guide, she served as a Trustee Board member, Sunday School (teacher/secretary), Chancellor Choir (president), Scholarship Chairwoman, Women's Day Chairperson, BTU(president), Overseer/Organizer of Nursery in 1960's, Ways and Means Committee, Principal at the Learning Academy, President of Board for the GNGLA ; also as a Red Cross Volunteer @ Earl K. Long Medical Center; she was educated in E.B.R. Parish Schools; graduated from Southern University with B.A and M.A.; also studying at LSU, Loyola and Southeastern University; a parish representative in the field of education for NEA in Child Growth & Development; member of BRARTA; member of both Delta Sigma Theta Sorority , Inc. and Phi Delta Kappa. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Price Butler.
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019