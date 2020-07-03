1/1
Ella Sensley Pitts
1918 - 2020
Ella Sensley Pitts was born July 4, 1918 to Robert and Lucy Harrell Sensley in Clinton, LA. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Carmel UMC in Clinton, LA. She married Joush Benjamin Pitts and to their union two daughters were born Judy Devorn and Gloria Elaine. She was educated in the public school system of East Feliciana Parish. Her quest for education led her to Leland College in Baker, LA where she earned a BA in elementary education. She loved family and ALWAYS gave advice. She is survived by her daughter Judy Pitts Reed (Nyles), three grandchildren Teshawn and Ellaine Thomas of Baton Rouge and Dr. Nykolaus P. Reed (Cherish) of Antioch,TN, six great-grandchildren Jyshua, Carsin, Carlin, Malachi, Carleigh all of Baton Rouge and Riley of Antioch, TN, and one son-in-law Ivory L.Thomas of Baton Rouge, a god-child Adrian Hamilton of Houston, TX, and two special nieces Emily Hinyard and Josephine Spears of Zachary, LA, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Joush B. Pitts and a daughter, Gloria P.Thomas. Mrs. Ella Sensley Pitts has a truly well-lived life and she let her work that she did speak for itself. In lieu of flowers, you can mail donations to Mt Carmel UMC, 21815 Plank Rd., Zachary, LA 70791.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
July 3, 2020
Mrs. Reed, I am sending prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.
Devora W. Sulcer
Friend
