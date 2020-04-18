On Friday, April 17th, 2020, Ella "Sue" Bishop Cantey, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 97. Sue was born on September 27, 1922 in Little Rock, AR, to Chester Rankin Bishop and Lucille Castleberry Bishop. She was a member of Sacred Heart, Our Lady of Mercy and St. Thomas More Catholic churches. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School and worked for American Bank. On January 14, 1943, she married John Dalton Cantey and they devoted 72 years to one another, together they raised two children, Dee Ann and John Jr. "Jay". She and her husband worked together and built a reputation as a premier custom home building company. Sue had a passion for traveling where she discovered a love for Rome, Italy. She and John D. visited Italy as frequently as they could to soak up the sites, pasta dishes, and fine wines. Her enthusiasm for hosting events such as Christmas, anniversary, and dinner parties was not easily forgotten. She also had a love for New Orleans, gardening, playing bridge with her gal pals and watching LSU football. She had a beautiful smile, charming class, and a gentle heart. She is survived by her daughter, Dee Ann Cantey Boudreaux and husband, Melvin; grandchildren, Jessie Bishop Beringer and Dustin Forrest Cantey; daughter-in-law, Deborah Cantey. Sue is preceded in death by her husband, John Dalton Cantey, Sr.; son, John Dalton Cantey, Jr.; parents, Rankin and Lucille Bishop; and brother, Charles Bishop. The family would like to thank Williamsburg Retirement Community for their never ceasing care and concern for her health and wellbeing and her care givers, Myra Graham, Mary Thornton, Tia Sims, and Elaine Guerin for their extraordinary care and compassion for our beloved family member. Honorary Pallbearers are Yvonne Kelleher, Peggy Hannaman, Marge Mackey, Audrey Gallman, Johnell Allphin and Mary "GiGi" Wauters. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Donations can be made in her honor to Meals on Wheels America, www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.