Mrs. Eugene Ray Felton (Ella Thomas Hudgins) died on October 13, 2020. She was 98, a resident of Parkway Place in Houston, TX and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Ella was a native of Portsmouth, VA and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in the class of 1939. Ella married Eugene Ray Felton on May 12, 1945. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ella was proficient in many forms of needlework and designed counted cross-stitch. She researched her family's genealogy and in doing so, developed her computer skills and designed personal greeting cards for family and friends. Ella loved playing games and working jigsaw puzzles with her family and friends. Ella is survived by her daughters Charlotte Bollinger and her husband David of Cypress, TX; Lynn Lubinski of Williamsburg, VA; son Robert T. Felton and his wife Deborah of Moravian Falls, NC; eight grandchildren – Kathryn, Kevin and Mark Bollinger; Colin Lubinski; Laura Felton Flanagan, Quintin, Susan and Charles Alan Felton; seven great-grandchildren; one brother Edward E. Hudgins of Chapel Hill, NC and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Ray Felton, her parents Charles and Ella Hudgins, brothers Jefferson O., Charles R. Jr., and Robert R. Hudgins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
or to St. James Place Foundation, 333 Lee Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Ella's ashes will be buried next to her husband in Baton Rouge, LA to be announced at a later date.