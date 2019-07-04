Ellen "Madea" Barnes peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on June 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Ellen leaves to cherish her loving memory her 10 surviving children; Dr. Ora Bradford, Jerry Hobgood, Stanley Barnes, Preston Barnes, Linda Thomas, Shirley Shephard, Dr. Bridget Steib, Sharon Galmon, Bruce Barnes, Tammy Muse; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Apostolic Power Packing Ministries (formerly Flaming Fire Ministries) 10445 Plank Road Clinton, La 70722 Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019