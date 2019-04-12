Ellen Brown Montgomery, a native of Tunica, Louisiana and resident of Weyanoke quietly and peacefully departed this life on April 9, 2019 at her home. She leaves to morn her passing her husband of 61 years, one daughter Linda Montgomery Holmes; Weyanoke, LA; one son Albert Montgomery , Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA and one grandson, Nigil Montgomery of Baton Rouge, LA and one God daughter, Luvica Russell (Terry), Hammond, LA . Visitation at St. Francisville, Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm. Friday April 12, 2019 and Saturday morning from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00am. Funeral service will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00am King Solomon Baptist Church, 16445 Pinckneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi, pastured by Rev. Allen Handy.
