Service Information Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home 3827 Canal Street New Orleans , LA 70119 (504)-482-2111

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the age of 86. Ellen was born in Eureka, California to William Eliphalet Ellery and Lorraine Ashworth Ellery on April 25, 1933. Orphaned at the age of three, Ellen moved to live with her maternal Aunt in Fresno, California, where she attended school. She married the love of her life, Jay D. Orman, in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 22, 1952. Due to her husband's career as a successful cotton purveyor, she lived all over the world. Wee Waa, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Geneva, Switzerland. Ellen was a uniquely talented person. A fabulous artist, decorator, and master gardener, she could walk into any room and turn it into something beautiful. A staunch and outspoken Democrat, she felt very disheartened as of late. She loved Tom Brady and the Patriots, and anything Boston, as her Ellery ancestors had been early colonial immigrants to nearby Gloucester, Massachusetts. Ellen was also an avid genealogist, having compiled an extensive family tree. She was fiercely devoted to those she loved. Predeceased by her parents, William Ellery and Lorraine Ashworth Ellery, sister Evelyn Jean Ellery Starr, brother William George Ellery, two infant daughters Jennifer and Stephanie, and a son Jay Dodsworth Orman Jr. Lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years Jay D. Orman; a daughter Lisa (Randall) Olson of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter Lori (Paul) Yeomans of San Francisco, CA; son William Jay Orman of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren Elizabeth and Emily Yeomans of Los Angeles, CA; Jay Henry Orman Derr of Baton Rouge, LA; beloved cousin Joan D. Stoetzl of Fresno, CA; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved Westie, Remi. Services will be private. Ellen will be truly missed. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 2, 2019

