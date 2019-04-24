Ellen Broussard passed away April 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. "Topey" was born Nov. 6, 1942 in Church Point, La, the third of five girls born to Vorhies and Verdie Higginbotham. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, a graduate of Baker High School, and was employed at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Ellen was kind, loving, all-giving, and a fierce champion of her family's needs. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Evest A. Broussard II, their children - Erroll, Ellen Arden, and Evest Broussard III, and Eva and Elena Broussard who adored their "Granny". She is also survived by her sisters Carolyn Blanchard of Walker, La and Gloria "Bobbie" Cline of River Ridge, La. Her parents and her sisters Patty Jean Ory and Cheryl Cannon predeceased her. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, on Friday, April 26 from 1:00 pm until a memorial service to begin at 3:00 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019