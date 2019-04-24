Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Broussard passed away April 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. "Topey" was born Nov. 6, 1942 in Church Point, La, the third of five girls born to Vorhies and Verdie Higginbotham. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, a graduate of Baker High School, and was employed at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Ellen was kind, loving, all-giving, and a fierce champion of her family's needs. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Evest A. Broussard II, their children - Erroll, Ellen Arden, and Evest Broussard III, and Eva and Elena Broussard who adored their "Granny". She is also survived by her sisters Carolyn Blanchard of Walker, La and Gloria "Bobbie" Cline of River Ridge, La. Her parents and her sisters Patty Jean Ory and Cheryl Cannon predeceased her. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, on Friday, April 26 from 1:00 pm until a memorial service to begin at 3:00 pm. Ellen Broussard passed away April 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. "Topey" was born Nov. 6, 1942 in Church Point, La, the third of five girls born to Vorhies and Verdie Higginbotham. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, a graduate of Baker High School, and was employed at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Ellen was kind, loving, all-giving, and a fierce champion of her family's needs. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Evest A. Broussard II, their children - Erroll, Ellen Arden, and Evest Broussard III, and Eva and Elena Broussard who adored their "Granny". She is also survived by her sisters Carolyn Blanchard of Walker, La and Gloria "Bobbie" Cline of River Ridge, La. Her parents and her sisters Patty Jean Ory and Cheryl Cannon predeceased her. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, on Friday, April 26 from 1:00 pm until a memorial service to begin at 3:00 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close