Ellen Flinchum Driggers, 91, passed away on December 20, 2019. She was born in Washington, DC on September 5, 1928 to parents, Elmira and Willis Flinchum. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Walter, Robert "Bobby" and Earl Flinchum. Ellen is survived by her sisters; Margaret Row, Norma Galloway and Mary Layer as well as her children; Linda Hodges Lapeyrouse, Glen Hodges, Carolyn Hodges Stewart and Steven Hodges. She is also survived by three grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Glen Hodges II, Charles Stewart, Linda Stewart and one grandchild, Samantha Stewart. A Memorial Service will be conducted on January 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm (NOON) at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8630 Jefferson Hwy, River Ridge, LA. The family will receive visitors an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Guardian Angel Hospice (504)737-2244. Expressions of love an sympathy may be placed and viewed online at Tharpsontheimerfh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020