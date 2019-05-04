Ellen Marie Franklin was born July 1, 1931 in Maringouin, Louisiana. She entered into eternal rest, April 28, 2019 at the age of 87. She is presided in death by her husband of 33 years, Sgt. Walker W. Franklin (Ret.), her mother Thelma Lands and Granddaughter Chelsei Thomas. She is survived by 4 daughters; Sandra P. Pace (Gregory), Azalea L. Thomas (Eloris), Rosia M. Franklin, Rhonda R. Franklin, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, surviving sisters and brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews. Ellen spent many years working in East Feliciana School District. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 12p.m., Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA 70702. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019