My deepest sympathies to all of Ellen's children, family, and friends. Ellen was married to my father and became my stepmother in the early 1980s. She was a great wife to him while they were married and helped him, took care of him, and loved him until he passed on in 2008. She treated all of us with kindness and love as well. We will miss her, but we have many great memories of Ellen, through Christmas', Thanksgiving, and family crawfish boils, barbecues, and just getting together as a family. We express our condolences and will pray for Ellen and the whole family. May God grant her Peace and Rest in Heaven above.

R. Mark Conger and Family

Family