1/1
Ellen Rose Barbin Conger
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Rose Barbin Conger, a resident of Baker, Louisiana, died on July 21, 2020 at her home at the age of 90 years old. Born November 22, 1929 in Evergreen, Louisiana, and a graduate of Marksville High School. Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Edna Gaspard Barbin; brothers, Joseph Gerald Barbin and Troy Barbin; sister, Jean Walker; former husband, Roger "Blondie" Conger; stepson, Jimmy McCrory; daughter, Donna Mawson; and grandchildren, Rich Mawson, John Prentiss McCrory II, and Jonell McCrory. Ellen is survived by her children, Olivia Bellinger of Houston, Texas, John McCrory and wife Virginia of Zachary, Jeff McCrory and wife Kathy of Baton Rouge, Joe McCrory and wife Michelle of O'Fallon, Missouri, Janis Wilson and husband Jim of Houston, Texas, and Jason McCrory of Baker; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. After raising her children, she worked for 10 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Baker and the church's Joyful Sounds choir and volunteered with the Lane Memorial Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and writing memories of her life. The family wishes to thank her sitter, Angela Milam, and the staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, the food bank at The Rock Church in Zachary, LA or any food bank. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Azalea Rest Cemetery, in Zachary, Louisiana. Face masks will be required upon entering the funeral home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathies to all of Ellen's children, family, and friends. Ellen was married to my father and became my stepmother in the early 1980s. She was a great wife to him while they were married and helped him, took care of him, and loved him until he passed on in 2008. She treated all of us with kindness and love as well. We will miss her, but we have many great memories of Ellen, through Christmas', Thanksgiving, and family crawfish boils, barbecues, and just getting together as a family. We express our condolences and will pray for Ellen and the whole family. May God grant her Peace and Rest in Heaven above.
R. Mark Conger and Family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved