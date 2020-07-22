Ellen Rose Barbin Conger, a resident of Baker, Louisiana, died on July 21, 2020 at her home at the age of 90 years old. Born November 22, 1929 in Evergreen, Louisiana, and a graduate of Marksville High School. Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Edna Gaspard Barbin; brothers, Joseph Gerald Barbin and Troy Barbin; sister, Jean Walker; former husband, Roger "Blondie" Conger; stepson, Jimmy McCrory; daughter, Donna Mawson; and grandchildren, Rich Mawson, John Prentiss McCrory II, and Jonell McCrory. Ellen is survived by her children, Olivia Bellinger of Houston, Texas, John McCrory and wife Virginia of Zachary, Jeff McCrory and wife Kathy of Baton Rouge, Joe McCrory and wife Michelle of O'Fallon, Missouri, Janis Wilson and husband Jim of Houston, Texas, and Jason McCrory of Baker; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. After raising her children, she worked for 10 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Baker and the church's Joyful Sounds choir and volunteered with the Lane Memorial Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and writing memories of her life. The family wishes to thank her sitter, Angela Milam, and the staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, the food bank at The Rock Church in Zachary, LA or any food bank. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Azalea Rest Cemetery, in Zachary, Louisiana. Face masks will be required upon entering the funeral home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.