Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815

A native of Belfast, Northern Ireland and a resident of Baton Rouge, Ellenora Semple Reid passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 89. She became an American citizen on November 1, 1957. She was a loving and devoted mother of 4 children, and supported her military husband in 26 years of service. She enjoyed tea biscuits, especially in the company of her fellow British Wives Club (of Baton Rouge) friends. She was a fan of singing and dancing to Doris Day's "Que Sera, Sera". Her greatest role in life was helping raise her granddaughter, Whitney. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly R. Grier and son-in-law, Terry R. Grier; daughter, Bobbi R. Procell and son-in-law, Ronnie Procell; and son, Roderick Hugh Reid and daughter-in-law, Sumer G. Reid, all of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by two granddaughters: Whitney L. Grier of Baton Rouge and Lesley P. Hood and her husband Joseph Hood of Walker; five grandsons: Terry R. Grier and his wife Victoria D. Grier of Cedar Park, TX, Blake Reid of Baton Rouge, Joshua Reid of Baton Rouge, Zachary Reid of Louisville, KY, and Zekiel Reid of Louisville, KY; and one great-grandson, Ollie Reid Hood of Walker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Reid of Baton Rouge; and a son, Cameron Mitchell Reid of Ocean Springs, MS. Memorial visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 11 am until 1 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019

